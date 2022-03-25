London Multicultural Community Association hosting Ukrainian relief event Sunday
The London Multicultural Community Association will be hosting a fundraiser this weekend to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.
The event takes place Sunday at the Polish Combatants’ Hall, 80 Ann St. in London Sunday March 27 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
It will include various forms of Ukrainian arts and culture, guest speakers and a performance by the London Barvinok Ukrainian children's dance ensemble.
"We want to show devastated and grieving Ukrainians and Ukrainian-Canadians that the London region and all of Canada stands firmly at their side," organizers said in a news release.
Also participating in the event are the London branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the London Ukrainian Centre and
the Polish Combatants Association.
All are welcome and all money raised will go to the Red Cross.
