LONDON, ONTARIO -- Catherine Biggs of London is $1 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Super Draw.

“When I first scanned my ticket on the OLG Lottery App, I thought I won $100,000,” shared Catherine, a 64-year-old investigator, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “It was unreal!”

Catherine told CTV News that she found out that she won while she and her husband were away Friday, December 20.

Due to lack of WIFI, they were unable to tell their family until December 26.

The mother of three says she plans to buy their dream home, a new car, and invest the rest.

"I've never won anything in my life, othert than maybe a $100, 30 years ago on 6/49, so just don't give up hope."

With files from Kathy Rumleski, CTV London