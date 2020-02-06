LONDON, ONT -- A London mother of six who was severely injured in a collision while on vacation in Jamaica is being transferred to hospital in London thanks to a large donation from comedian Chris Tucker.

Anika Walters, 39, was left fighting for her life after a car she was in collided with a tour bus on Jan. 19.

Walters was the only survivor from the car, as four men were killed in the crash.

Though she survived, Walters was left with severe injuries and requires extensive surgeries.

“We’re hoping that she comes back and she is still the same person. The same loving and jovial person that she was,” said family member Kayla Dobney in an earlier interview with CTV News.

Walters is a mother of six and air ambulance transportation home was said to cost up to $70,000.

Her family contacted media to get the word out in the hopes of raising the money to bring her home.

According to her family all of her surgeries will need to be done in London hospital due to the Jamaican hospital not being well-equipped.

The word got out and reached comedian and celebrity Chris Tucker, who according to the family, made a sizeable donation that allowed for the medical transfer to take place.



Chris Tucker poses for a photo in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP)

Walters' condition remains precarious. Medical teams will be awaiting her arrival at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), and once they determine she is stable her children will be allowed in to see her.

After the crash Walters was able to communicate through grunts and “certain hand signals,” according to her family.

She is expected to arrive by medical plane Thursday at London International Airport and will then be transferred by land ambulance to LHSC.

Crash in Jamaica

The crash occurred as Walters was on her way to the airport to fly home to Canada when the vehicle she was riding in collided with a tour bus.

Witnesses say the vehicle was attempting to pass other vehicles when it collided with the bus, which was heading in the opposite direction.

The bus was sent into the ditch while the vehicle was ripped apart. Pictures and video from the scene show the extent of the damage.

All four men in the car died, and some passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries.

Walters' injuries are extensive, including two broken legs, a broken arm, face fractures, a skull fracture and a concussion.

Her eldest son, La'Shawn Walters told CTV News the extent of what’s happened remains a shock.

“Right there and then my heart stopped. At the same time, I was just praying, and hoping to God that she survived,” said La’Shawn.

With reporting from CTV London's Sean Irvine and Celine Zadorsky.