London-Middlesex remains under special weather statement Tuesday

A special weather statement remains in effect for London-Middlesex and neighbouring counties as of Tuesday morning.

According to Environment Canada, “significant” rainfall will continue on Tuesday, with total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm expected.

Periods of rain, which may be heavy at times, will impact southern Ontario Tuesday along with the risk of thunderstorms.

The heavy rain is expected to taper off by late afternoon or evening.

London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant remain under the special weather statement.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday: Periods of rain or drizzle with risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 15 to 25 mm. High 19.

Tuesday night: Periods of rain or drizzle ending early evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Low 12.

Wednesday: Clearing in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.