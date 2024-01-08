London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties, under special weather statement

Multiple regions, including London-Middlesex, are under a special weather statement as hazardous winter weather is expected to bear down on much of southern Ontario on Tuesday.

Travel conditions are expected to be "hazardous" according to Environment Canada, with snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm expected.

Snow associated with a storm system will move into portions of southern Ontario on Tuesday.

The snow may be heavy at times before changing to rain later in the day, depending on the temperature. Rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm is possible.

Counties included in the special weather statement include:

London-Middlesex

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

Elgin

Sarnia-Lambton

Oxford-Brant

Winter travel conditions will be likely once the snow arrives, at which point, Environment Canada said it appears the heaviest snow may impact the morning commute.

Winter weather travel advisories may be issued for some regions as this event gets closer.

The heavy rainfall is expected to taper off Tuesday night.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h after midnight. Low – 2 C. Wind chill - 7 this evening.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning then changing to rain in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Rainfall amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming southeast 40 gusting to 60 in the morning. High 2 C.

Tuesday night: Rain ending in the evening then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind east 30 km/h becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h late in the evening. Low 1 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High 2 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High – 1 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High – 1 C.

Saturday: Snow. Windy. High - 1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High – 7 C.