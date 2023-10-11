London men facing charges after allegedly pepper spraying woman

Two London men have been charged with assault after allegedly pepper spraying a woman who was looking for her missing cellphone.

Police say a woman tracked her missing cellphone Tuesday to an address in the 700 block of Dundas Street. The woman went to the address, and an occupant unknown to her, answered the door with the missing phone in his hand.

When the woman tried to grab the phone from him, police say the man pepper sprayed her.

A second man allegedly ordered his dog to attack the woman, police say. She also saw other weapons inside the unit, including an axe and knife, before she ran off and called 911.

Officers went to the home and the cellphone was found under a window of the involved unit. The phone had been significantly damaged, police say.

When officers went to the home and told one of men he was under arrest, he resisted. Police say during the struggle with the suspect, his dog bit one of the officers.

Police then deployed a taser on the suspect.

The two men were arrested.

Police say the woman and one London police officer sustained minor injuries.

As a result, a 58-year-old and 48-year-old both of London, have been jointly charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Mischief under $5,000

The 58-year-old faces an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.