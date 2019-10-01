London Mayor Ed Holder is calling out a number of homemade signs at this past weekend's 'FOCO' party for being sexist, misogynistic and promoting rape culture.

Holder made the comments in a series of Tweets posted Tuesday morning.

The signs, which have become a 'Fake Homecoming' tradition, were made from bed sheets and featured disparaging comments about women.

Holder Tweeted that the city "will not allow young women…to be disrespected, and we will not allow London to be used as a door-mat, nor a poster-child for the ignorant messaging that was on display over the weekend."

His full set of Tweets is below:

In addition to the size of the Broughdale crowd, what I find equally troubling were messages of sexism, misogyny, and rape culture on full display hanging from the front patios of several houses in the Broughdale area. (1/5) #ldnont — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) October 1, 2019 You’ll remember, London City Council became the first in all of Canada to make the safety of women and girls a strategic priority. We take that commitment seriously. (2/5) #ldnont — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) October 1, 2019 We will not allow young women - be they students, faculty or otherwise – to be disrespected, and we will not allow London to be used as a door-mat, nor a poster-child for the ignorant messaging that was on display over the weekend. (3/5) #ldnont — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) October 1, 2019

I also want to make clear my unequivocal support for the manner in which our first responders conducted themselves on Saturday. Police, Fire, and EMS displayed tremendous professionalism and great restraint. They were firm, but fair. (4/5) #ldnont — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) October 1, 2019

I don’t believe it’s helpful to second guess their interactions with members of the crowd on Saturday. They are experts in their field, and I am extremely proud of their efforts. (5/5) #ldnont — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) October 1, 2019

Martin Allen is the editor-in-chief of the Western Gazette, Western's official student newspaper, and he shared some examples of what the mayor is addressing: