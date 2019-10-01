Featured
London mayor speaks out against 'sexism, mysogyny' in 'FOCO' signs
A homemade sign is seen on a house as students gather for 'FOCO' on Broughdale Avenue in London, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 3:03PM EDT
London Mayor Ed Holder is calling out a number of homemade signs at this past weekend's 'FOCO' party for being sexist, misogynistic and promoting rape culture.
Holder made the comments in a series of Tweets posted Tuesday morning.
The signs, which have become a 'Fake Homecoming' tradition, were made from bed sheets and featured disparaging comments about women.
Holder Tweeted that the city "will not allow young women…to be disrespected, and we will not allow London to be used as a door-mat, nor a poster-child for the ignorant messaging that was on display over the weekend."
His full set of Tweets is below:
Martin Allen is the editor-in-chief of the Western Gazette, Western's official student newspaper, and he shared some examples of what the mayor is addressing: