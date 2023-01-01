London mayor announces Mayor's New Year's Honour List 2023

London mayor Josh Morgan is acknowledging members of the community with his annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List.

The 2023 list released on Sunday celebrates residents in various categories of achievement to recognize the diversity of philanthropic work taking place in the city.

“These individuals truly represent the best of London,” Morgan said in a news release. “While they seek neither praise nor attention for their efforts, they are undeniably worthy of both recognition and celebration. Those being honored this year have made our community better in a multitude of ways, not the least of which is their ability to inspire Londoners through acts of kindness and goodwill.”

The 2023 honourees are:

Ashton Forrest – Accessibility

Beverly Farrell – Age Friendly

Karen Schindler – Arts

Edward Medzon – Distinguished Londoner

Jason Rip – Distinguished Londoner

Sydney Vickers – Distinguished Londoner

Joe Cardillo – Distinguished Londoner

Charlene Doak-Gebauer – Distinguished Londoner

Padre Frank Mantz – Distinguished Londoner

Carl Cadogan – Diversity and Race Relations

Tom Cull – The Environment

John Manness – Heritage

Nawaz Tahir – Humanitarianism

Roop Chanderdat – Sports

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976 with recognition of contributions to the Arts. Since 1989, the additional categories of Diversity & Race Relations; The Environment; Heritage; Housing; Humanitarianism; Persons with Disabilities; Safety & Crime Prevention; Accessibility; Age Friendly and Sports have been added. Recipients are named by city council, on the recommendation of advisory committees or community organizations, through the city’s standing committees.