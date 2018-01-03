

CTV London





It was a Christmas to remember for a London man as well as London woman.

Micheal Granger won $500,000 with Maxmillions in the Dec. 22 Lotto Max draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Daisy Mart on Huron Street in London.

Meanwhile, Londoner Yolanda Hernandez won over $219,000 in the same draw.

She purchased her ticket in Windsor.