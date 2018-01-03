Featured
London man wins $500,000 with Lotto Max, woman wins over $219,000
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 12:31PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 1:47PM EST
It was a Christmas to remember for a London man as well as London woman.
Micheal Granger won $500,000 with Maxmillions in the Dec. 22 Lotto Max draw.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Daisy Mart on Huron Street in London.
Meanwhile, Londoner Yolanda Hernandez won over $219,000 in the same draw.
She purchased her ticket in Windsor.