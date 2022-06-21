London man wins $11-million lottery jackpot

A London, Ont. man says he has big plans after winning just over $11-million in the May 14 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Jeffrey McNally of London has been a regular lottery player for about 15 years, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

"I only play LOTTO 6/49 with ENCORE," said McNally.

The 57-year-old father who works in engineering, says when he heard there was a winning ticket sold in London and went to the store to check his tickets right away.

"I saw the Big Winner screen and thought 'What does this mean?' I had no idea I won the big one until the validation slip printed. It felt like a dream!" said McNally. I'll start with buying my parents a house and celebrate by taking a trip with my son. I used to dream of living this life – living in a nice house and not having to work – now I can!"

The winning ticket was purchased at Huron Mini Mart on Huron Street in London.