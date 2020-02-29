LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is now the proud title owner of having eaten the most ghost peppers in the world.

Mike Jack performed the feat Saturday afternoon at the Heatwave Hot Sauce Expo at Centennial Hall.

In front of a panel of witnesses from three levels of government, Jack ate 246 grams of ghost peppers.

The previous record was held by a man from Italy who ate 146 grams of the hot stuff.

The vegetables are some of the world's hottest chili peppers, 400 times hotter than regular Tabasco sauce and clocking in at 1 million Scoville Heat Units.

Jack was clearly feeling the effects of the peppers afterward, unable to open his eyes and having mucous running from his nose.

This is the third world record for Jack, as he owns the record for most ghost peppers eaten in one minute (97 grams) as well as the fastest time to eat three ghost peppers (9.75 seconds).