London man sentenced to 5 years after crime spree

A London, Ont. man, who terrorized his victims over several weeks last spring and summer, plead guilty Thursday to a total of 12 criminal charges in court.

Denzel Borden, 31, entered guilty pleas to extortion, harassment, uttering threats, mischief, impaired driving, dangerous driving, break and enter, and arson in connection with a Coronation Drive address last June.

In a joint submission from the Crown and the defence, Justice George Orsini sentenced Borden to five years in prison. After receiving credit for time served, he will have about three and a half years remaining to serve.

Before being led away, Borden, who has a lengthy criminal record, apologized to his victims and the court saying, “I am beyond sorry… and I do mean this.”

He said he was trying to get his life back on track saying, “I know I need to own this or I will never be able to look beyond these unfortunate events.”