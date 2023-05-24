London man sentenced for 2019 manslaughter

A London man has been handed an eight year jail sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of his partner, Maryhelen Johnston.

James Braun has been in custody since the May 12, 2019 incident, so with credit for time served, he will only spend one more year behind bars followed by three years of probation.

Justice Bruce Thomas handed down the sentence which was a joint submission from the Crown and the defense, in a London court room on Wednesday.

When asked if he wanted to speak, Braun stated, “I told my lawyer everything that needs to be said.”

Johnston, who was 39 years old at the time of year death, died in hospital from injuries after the Crown said in court she was found in a London hotel in medical distress.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella