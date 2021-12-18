London man's TikTok video goes viral with more than 10M views

Eric Gagne and his son Hudson love to lace up the blades and hit the ice around the Forest City.

Little did they know when they ventured to Colonel Samuel Smith Park in Toronto, Ont. for the opening day of the trails, they'd have millions of people watching them skate.

"It was really cool to be on this fresh new ice as it was just first thing in the morning first day it opened," said Eric Gagne, a London, Ont. insurance agent. "I thought it would be a good video with no one around and grabbed my phone and just kind of held it as steady as I could and got a really good shot of Hudson skating around there."

Gagne posted the 24-second video to Facebook, before making a TikTok with Perry Como's 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' playing in the background.

"I had a call from my social media coach saying 'You need to get this on Tik Tok because it's going to go viral,'" said Gagne. "Sure enough we put it up on a Sunday morning and by the next morning, we had over a million views. So it was pretty incredible how quickly it got traction."

Over the past few weeks it's been shared on many Instagram and Twitter pages around the world.

"We're over 9 million views on TikTok and worldwide with the other sites, we're over 12 million views," said Gagne.

His son Hudson, a Grade 12 student who is seen skating in the video, says he's been shocked by response.

"Didn't expect that to happen," said Hudson. "Who knew that going skating could end up having that many people watching it. A lot of people just been texting me about it and they had no clue that it was there or that my dad posted it and got that many views."

The video was picked up by Instagram accounts from Toronto and also by BlogTO which resulted in the millions of views. He's even had seven or eight companies reaching out to them.

Viral video shows people in Toronto ice skating on what looks like glass https://t.co/rUoCWFrp3V #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) December 9, 2021

"It's a video that I wouldn't have thought went viral would go viral," said Eric. "These companies are very interested in licensing it paying a royalty so it's kind of cool that that your videos can sometimes get picked up and looked at it in that view of other people wanting to use them."

As for a follow up, Eric isn't expecting anything like this to happen again.

"You can you can try to do a few more videos like it, but you know, I think there's no expectation," said Eric.

"When you're posting this stuff you just want your friends and family to see it and enjoy it. It's just kind of cool that it took this turn and many people outside your family and friends were able to enjoy it."