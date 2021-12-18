London man's TikTok video goes viral with more than 10M views

Eric Gagne (L) and his son Hudson lace up their skates before hitting the trail at Storybook Gardens in London, Ont. on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News) Eric Gagne (L) and his son Hudson lace up their skates before hitting the trail at Storybook Gardens in London, Ont. on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News)

London Top Stories