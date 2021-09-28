London man reported missing found safe
London police are thanking the public for assisting in locating a man reported missing.
Officers had been searching for Richard Darling, 63, in the area near southwest Optimist Park on Southdale Road west of Bostwick Road.
He has since been found safe.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Health minister expects Pfizer to submit data for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects new data from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of five and 11.
UPDATED | National vaccine panel recommends COVID-19 boosters for long-term care residents
Canadians living in long-term care homes and other congregate-care settings should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Canada's vaccine advisory body recommended on Tuesday.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
PM Trudeau to name new cabinet in October, Parliament to meet this fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall,' and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible. Chrystia Freeland will continue as deputy prime Minister and finance minister, Trudeau said.
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
DEVELOPING | 35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
Trudeau says he will share decision on Huawei 5G tech in 'coming weeks'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to share a decision on whether to ban Huawei Technologies from Canada's 5G wireless network rollout 'in the coming weeks.'
'She cannot have died in vain': Anniversary of Joyce Echaquan's death marked with calls to fight racism
A ceremony was held Tuesday marking the one-year anniversary of the death of Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who was humiliated by staff in a hospital northeast of Montreal as she lay dying, sparking outrage across the country.
Video of 'million-dollar heist' in Toronto captured by security camera in vault
Three people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a 'million-dollar heist' from a business near Toronto Pearson International Airport last spring.
Kitchener
27 charges laid against Norfolk County farm where around 200 workers tested positive for COVID-19
A Norfolk County farm where around 200 migrant workers tested positive for COVID-19 last spring and summer is now facing 27 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act.
WDG health unit tightens COVID-19 isolation requirements for unvaccinated contacts
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is tightening its COVID-19 self-isolation policy, now requiring all non-vaccinated members of a high-risk contact's household to also stay home and isolate.
Waterloo Region adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
Waterloo Region added 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Windsor
$32.5 million project: Futurist canopy proposed for Windsor’s riverfront Festival Plaza
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is “dreaming big” when proposing a $32.5 million project to give the riverfront Festival Plaza a futuristic facelift.
New high school, new name in Amherstburg
The $24-million high school being built in town will not have the name Amherst on it.
Demand up, donations down, food banks running dry
Food banks in Windsor-Essex continue to see growing demand while food and monetary donations appear to be down.
Barrie
Hwy 400 expansion through Barrie forces Dunlop Street West Plaza owners to move out
As part of the Highway 400 expansion through Barrie, several Dunlop Street West Plaza businesses have been forced out effective immediately.
Driver charged after allowing kids to refuse to buckle up
A driver faces charges after an officer spotted three children without their seatbelts fastened.
Victims of an apartment fire in Collingwood identified
The OPP released the names of the two people who died in an apartment building fire at the Shannon Towers in Collingwood.
Northern Ontario
DEVELOPING
OPP locate one of two missing hunters north of Sudbury
The Ontario Provincial Police have located one of the two missing hunters, CTV News has confirmed. Police have been searching for a man and woman who failed to return from a hunting trip.
Ottawa
112 active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa schools, 15 school outbreaks
Ottawa's four main school boards are reporting 112 active COVID-19 cases between them as of Tuesday afternoon and Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 ongoing outbreaks.
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
City calling on RTG to explore adding heat detectors to LRT vehicles
The City of Ottawa says it agrees with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada that the risk mitigation regime on Ottawa's LRT is insufficient and they're telling the Rideau Transit Group to explore the idea of adding heat detectors on the trains.
Toronto
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
Fallout from tow truck turf war prompts new rules for OPP officers
The Ontario Provincial Police is introducing new checks and balances for its members ordering tow truck services in the wake of an investigation that charged four officers with taking secret commissions and breach of trust.
Montreal
Quebec investigate possible femicide after St-Donat woman killed
A 32-year-old woman in the Lanaudière region has died, and police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection.
Young Quebecer who died of COVID-19 pleaded with people to get vaccinated
Kevin Smith Chartree was 27 years old when he died of COVID-19. The father of two had received just one dose of a vaccine when he received his positive diagnosis on Sept. 1.
Quebec announces 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for seniors in residences
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Tuesday that seniors living in residences will be offered a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Atlantic
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
N.S. to release daily details on schools affected by COVID-19 starting Tuesday
Elizabeth Guitard kept her kids home from school Monday, concerned over the growing list of COVID-19 exposures linked to Nova Scotia schools.
Winnipeg
Firefighter taken to hospital following Point Douglas warehouse fire
One firefighter has been taken to hospital after responding to a warehouse fire Tuesday in the first 100 block of Point Douglas Avenue.
'Grandma, you are trending on TikTok': Winnipeg grandmas find online fame as millions view their dancing video
Three Winnipeg grandmas have some newfound fame after making a TikTok video that has garnered millions of views.
Overheating, price acceleration in Winnipeg real estate create sellers’ market: CMHC
According to the report, resales in the city have seen historically strong growth, while new listings have not kept the same pace – a trend that started in the second half of 2020.
Calgary
Calgary third-party vaccination verification app pulls web portal after users' data left unsecured
A third-party vaccine verification app that was initially endorsed by the Calgary Flames' ownership group left some users' data unsecured and available to be viewed by the public, CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
Distress beacon activated on empty plane at Springbank airport ‘could have endangered lives’: RCMP
Alberta RCMP are investigating after someone got aboard an aircraft parked at the Springbank airport this summer and activated the emergency signal.
Edmonton
Alberta children have the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases of any age group
The total number of active cases among school-aged children (between five and 19 years old) now stands at 5,439, an increase of 4,168 from the start of September.
Alberta pushes back expected COVID-19 peak; tells Newfoundland to hold off on sending help
Alberta has told Newfoundland to stand down on an offer to send extra health-care workers because the west province doesn’t think it has hit the peak of the fourth wave yet.
Vancouver Island
BREAKING | B.C. judge denies extension to Fairy Creek injunction
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an extension to an injunction against protesters blockading old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 more cases
The new cases were among 652 cases recorded across the province over the past 24 hours, according to BCCDC data.
Nanaimo man hospitalized after being 'swarmed and attacked' by teens: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a group of teens after two youths reportedly assaulted a man on Monday morning.