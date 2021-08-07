Advertisement
London man reported missing found
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 9:24AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 7, 2021 10:34AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- London police say a 78-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday has since been found.
The London man had last been seen at 1 a.m. in the area of Sunningdale Road at South Wenige Drive.
Police sought public assistance locating the man as family and police were concerned for his welface.
The man has since been located and police thank the public for their assistance.