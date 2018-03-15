

CTV London





A London man is facing charges of armed robbery and assault after police say he pulled a knife on staff at a local bar.

Police were called to Richmond Street near Central Avenue late Wednesday night after a man was removed from a bar.

They say he pulled out a knife and began to wave it at the bar’s security staff.

Police say the man then entered a nearby restaurant and demanded money from the till while threatening employees with the knife.

As the man was leaving the restaurant, officers arrived on scene.

At that point, they say the man went back inside the restaurant in an attempt to hide and assaulted an employee.

London police located the man and arrested him.

The 27-year-old is charged with:

• Armed robbery

• Assault with a weapon

• Assault

• Possession of a weapon and

• Breach of probation

London police arrested a 29-year-old man with help from OPP in connection with shots fired in east London.