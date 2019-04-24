

CTV London





London police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 23-year-old man.

Lucas Alexander Teams has been missing since April 14 around 11 a.m. in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Cartwright Street.

He is described as white, 6’1”, 160 pounds, with dyed blond hair shaved short.

He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket with white seams, blue jeans and dark grey running shoes.

Call police if you have any information.