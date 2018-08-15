

CTV London





London police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 36-year-old man.

Henry Thomas (Tom) Tallack was last seen by family members seven weeks ago in the area of Tremont Road and Burnside Drive.

He left his father’s home one night with just the clothes on his back, even leaving behind his wallet with his bank cards, credit cards and ID.

Tallack is described as white, approximately 5’10”, 150 lbs, with hazel eyes and short brown hair. He has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).