London man killed in Sparta, Ont. homicide

Elgin County OPP have identified Christopher Roy, 35, of London as the victim in a shooting that took place in Sparta, Ont. on Jan 1.

The Criminal Investigation Branch of the OPP identified him in a video released late Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Elgin County OPP were on scene in Sparta for a third straight day, investigating the area's first homicide of 2022.

Police officers used a drone for close to an hour Monday morning on North Street in the quiet village Southeast of St. Thomas.

North Street remained closed to anyone who did not live on the street, and multiple OPP vehicles were on scene.

OPP remain tight lipped about the incident, as CTV News has asked repeatedly to speak with officials since the shooting took place on the evening of Jan. 1, 2022, but have yet to be granted an interview.

Neighbours told CTV News, just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, they heard a loud bang that sounded like a shotgun coming from a residence nearby, then moments later a car speeding away.

It is believed a friend of the deceased was trying to get him to hospital, but only made it as far as Centennial Road, where police also responded to a call for a car with it’s four-way flashers on.

Fire officials accompanied EMS to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) transporting Roy with a large wound to the chest. He was later pronounced deceased in hospital.

Not long after, OPP officers to began to arrive in Sparta, where they shut down Quaker Road, as well as North Street. Police were keeping people on foot away from the area, calling it an active scene until they could enter and secure a residence .

Devon Vandendriesssche, 36, of Central Elgin has been arrested and charged with second degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Elgin County Court on Jan. 7. North St. in Sparta, Ont. remains closed to the public on Monday Jan. 3, 2022. (Brent Lale / CTV News)Late Sunday afternoon, police with a canine team were seen walking in the area of North Street.

The investigation by the Elgin County OPP Crime Unit continues under direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, or an online tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com