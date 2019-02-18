

CTV London





A 39-year-old London, Ont. father has died following a skiing accident at Blue Mountain Resort in Collingwood on Saturday.

Tim Smuck was involved in a collision with another skier before he hit a tree, according to his brother-in-law Orval Thompson, who witnessed the crash.

OPP say he was transported to hospital where he was pronunced dead.

Smuck leaves behind two sons, Ace, three, and one-year-old Lincoln, as well as his fiancee Holly Thompson.

Thomson told CTV Barrie on the weekend, "I spoke to them briefly this morning, and (I) just said the same thing, dad had a big fall...(he) was very hurt, and so he's gone on to heaven.”

Four years ago Smuck and his fiancée lost their 12-day-old son, while late last year Holly was diagnosed with breast cancer.

With files from CTV Barrie