

CTV London





London Police say they have made an arrest in the case of a young girl who was abducted Sunday.

Tuesday afternoon, police announced they have arrested Lawrence Allen Thompson, 65, of London.

He is charged with abduction of a person under the age of 14, kidnapping, sexual assault of a person under 16 and sexual interference of a person under 16.

Thompson was to appear in court Tuesday.

Police say the girl was taken around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Barker Street and Melsandra Avenue.

The girl was outside playing with a sibling when she was picked up by a man driving a gold or beige-coloured older 4-door Chevrolet Impala.

Witnesses saw the car drive east on Melsandra but eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

Police say Thompson touched her inappropriately while she was in the car.

The girl was dropped off in the area of her home and ran off to tell her parents.