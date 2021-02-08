LONDON, ONT. -- A 41-year-old London man is facing multiple charges related to the possession and sharing of child pornography following a month long investigation.

Police were alerted in early January about a man sharing videos of suspected child pornography through a social media application.

On Jan. 29, officers with the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, with the assistance of the Digital Forensic Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Mulberry Street and seized computers and electronic devices.

As a result a London man is facing two charges including Unlawfully possess child pornography, and Unlawfully make available child pornography.

London police have named the suspect on their website.

CTV News does not name suspects if there is a possibility that a case may not be followed through the courts.

The accused is expected to appear in court on April 26.