London man facing child pornography charges
CTV London
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:34PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:45PM EDT
A London man has been charged with child pornography offences after a raid at a Stackhouse Crescent home.
Police seized a computer last Friday and they say it revealed multiple images containing suspected child pornography.
A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with:
• Unlawfully possess child pornography x 2;
• Unlawfully access child pornography.