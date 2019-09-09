A 28-year-old man is facing 78 charges in connection with dozens of motor vehicle break and enters over the last seven weeks.

Police say 75 vehicles were broken into in parking lots between July 23 and Sept. 8, some resulting in property damage and thefts.

As a result, a 28-year-old London man was arrested and charged on Sunday.

He is facing 59 counts of mischief under $5,000, six counts of break and enter and 13 counts of theft under $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in a London court via video on Monday.