LONDON, ONT -- A London man is facing a dozen charges after a carjacking in Brantford, Ont. where one person was dragged by the suspect vehicle leaving them with serious injuries.

Police in Brantford have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man following the violent carjacking.

What followed was a series of events that could have left others injured as well. Thankfully no other injuries have been reported.

It all began around 11:20 p.m. Saturday when police received a report of a man who had taken a large quantity of cannabis edibles and was disrupting traffic on Erie Avenue.

At some point the suspect had allegedly hijacked a vehicle in the area of Salisbury Avenue.

The owner of the vehicle sustained serious injuries when they were assaulted and pulled by the suspect out of the vehicle. They were also dragged as the suspect attempted to drive off.

Police witnessed the vehicle eastbound on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway driving erratically.

Several vehicles had to swerve to avoid collisions, and multiple lawns were driven over.

Eventually police managed to block the suspect in a parking lot, at which point he collided with a police cruiser causing substantial damage to both vehicles.

The suspect resisted arrest according to police but was eventually taken into custody.

He is facing a dozen charges including: