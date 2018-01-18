

A 32-year-old London man is facing 11 charges after police seized several guns and drugs.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section, consisting of London police and RCMP officers, executed a search warrant at a residence on Wellington Road on Wednesday.

The following items were seized:

-Loaded .40 calibre semi-automatic handgun with two magazines

-Semi-automatic rifle x 2

-Rifle x 2

-Bolt Action Rifle x 3

-Overcapacity rifle magazines x 2

-1000 rounds of ammunition

-264 grams of Marihuana bud, value $2,640

-8 grams of Psilocybin, value $80

-$1990 in cash

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old London man is charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges:

-Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking;

-Possession of a Schedule III substance;

Police say while the seized firearms were legally registered to the accused, not all were safely stored, and he possessed prohibited devices and/or ammunition resulting in the following Criminal Code of Canada charges:

-Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition x 7

-Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition x 2

The accused is expected to appear in London court on March 2 in relation to the charges.

This investigation has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.