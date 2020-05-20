LONDON, ONT. -- A 31-year-old London man is facing multiple charges after police say he resisted arrest during an incident on Tuesday.

London police responded to a call about an assault and property damage in the 1400 block of Wonderland Road North.

Once on scene, police observed a vehicle, which they believed to belonged to the suspect involved.

Upon investigation, officers found suspected crack cocaine inside the vehicle, which was still running.

The male suspect refused to exit the vehicle after being told he was under arrest, allegedly assaulting one of the officers.

As a result, the accused has been charged with; possession of drugs, assault, mischief under $5,000, impaired driving, resisting arrest, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.