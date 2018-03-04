

A London man who was stuck in Mexico while waiting for a hospital bed in Ontario during a medical emergency has died.

Stuart Cline, 71, suffered a burst blood vessel in his brain last week while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta.

He was hospitalized for days while waiting for a bed to open in London.

One was finally available in St. Catharines last Wednesday and he was airlifted back to Ontario.

Cline's predicament was the subject of much debate at Queen's Park last week with London-West MPP Peggy Sattler grilling newly minted health minister Helena Jaczek about hospital bed availability across the province.