LONDON, ONT. -- A 28-year-old London man is dead following an assault and stabbing in east London Monday night.

Police were called to an address on Hilton Place, a residential street near Dundas Street and Clarke Road, after a man was assaulted and stabbed.

According to police the stabbing occurred around 9 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived and the victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man, but so far charges have not been laid.

An update is expected as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).