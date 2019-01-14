

A London, Ont. man convicted in the death of his son, who was wanted for breaching his parole conditions, has been arrested.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers says a warrant was issued for the arrest of Rourke Desmanche on Thursday.

He had been out on parole, with supervision, in Chilliwack, BC when he breached the conditions of that parole.

Desmanche, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 for manslaughter in the death of his 10-week-old son Kurious George Rose-Desmanche.

The boy died in 2010 from a traumatic head injury after being violently shaken. He was in critical condition for several weeks before being taken off life support.

That sentence was later reduced to just over five years after additional credit was given for time served.