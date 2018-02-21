

Now that's a multi-million dollar smile!

Daniel Dawson, 48, of London is celebrating after winning $9 million in the Feb.7 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

“I enjoy playing LOTTO 6/49,” shared Daniel, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I have been playing the same numbers for years – and I finally won!”

Dawson plans on sharing part of his winnings with his sister. “I don’t know what I am going to do for myself yet,” he said. “I still need time to process it.”

The winning ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada on Highbury Avenue.