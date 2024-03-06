LONDON
London

    • London man charged with sexual assault, obtaining sexual services

    (Source: SergeyChayko/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: SergeyChayko/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    Human trafficking-related charges have been laid against a London man.

    On Jan. 21, London police said a woman was contacted by somebody she didn’t know about sexual services she had advertised online.

    A man agreed to meet the woman at a home in the area of Thompson Road and King Edward Avenue — he arrived around 3:50 p.m. and through the course of the interaction, police said the man demanded services that were not agreed upon.

    According to police, the woman declined the services and the man physically assaulted the woman before leaving the home.

    The victim contacted police and the man was positively identified.

    On Feb. 29, a suspect was arrested in the east end of the city.

    A 46-year-old d London man has been charged with obtain sexual service for consideration; and sexual assault.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Nikki Haley to exit GOP presidential race Wednesday

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will announce Wednesday that she is exiting the Republican presidential race, according to sources familiar with her plans, clearing the path for former U.S. president Donald Trump.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News