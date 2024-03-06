London man charged with sexual assault, obtaining sexual services

Human trafficking-related charges have been laid against a London man.

On Jan. 21, London police said a woman was contacted by somebody she didn’t know about sexual services she had advertised online.

A man agreed to meet the woman at a home in the area of Thompson Road and King Edward Avenue — he arrived around 3:50 p.m. and through the course of the interaction, police said the man demanded services that were not agreed upon.

According to police, the woman declined the services and the man physically assaulted the woman before leaving the home.

The victim contacted police and the man was positively identified.

On Feb. 29, a suspect was arrested in the east end of the city.

A 46-year-old d London man has been charged with obtain sexual service for consideration; and sexual assault.