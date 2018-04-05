

Amanda Viveiros, CTV London





A London man is facing several charges following an alleged incident involving prostitution.

The 28-year-old has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration and and publishing an intimate photo online without consent.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and due to a publication ban no other details can be released.

The case returns to court on April 25.

The London Police Service wants to ensure there are no other victims, so anyone with more information should call police at 519-661-5670.