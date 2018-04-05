Featured
London man charged with sexual assault and obtaining sexual services
File
Amanda Viveiros, CTV London
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 12:15PM EDT
A London man is facing several charges following an alleged incident involving prostitution.
The 28-year-old has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration and and publishing an intimate photo online without consent.
He appeared in court on Tuesday and due to a publication ban no other details can be released.
The case returns to court on April 25.
The London Police Service wants to ensure there are no other victims, so anyone with more information should call police at 519-661-5670.