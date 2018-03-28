

CTV London





London police say a 19-year-old woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted Sunday.

It happened Sunday about 3:30 a.m. when a female walking westbound on Oxford Street from Richmond Street was approached by a male in a vehicle, they say.

Police say the driver attempted to convince the female to get into the car with him, however she repeatedly advised him she was not in need of a ride.

They say the driver stopped, got out of the vehicle, grabbed her by the arm and walked her into the front seat of the car.

At that point, he began driving the car and sexually assaulted the victim while the vehicle was in motion, police say.

The man dropped the female off at the intersection of Wharncliffe Road and Oxford Street.

Police have charged Noorullah Husaini, 28, of London, with

Sexual Assault

Kidnapping.

Police believe there may be additional victims so a description is being released.

Husaini is described as East Indian, approximately 200 pounds, 5-foot-8, with short black hair, a full beard and brown eyes.

He is known to drive a 2005 Pontiac four-door sedan, grey in colour, plated CBVP853.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on May 8, 2018 in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).