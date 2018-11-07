

CTV London





A crash that saw a car push a school bus into the path of a transport truck sent two people to hospital and ended with the car's driver facing charges.

Fortunately there were no children on the bus at the time of the collision.

Oxford OPP were called to Beachville Road and Foldens Line northeast of Ingersoll just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday for the three-vehicle crash.

Police say a car that was westbound on Beachville Road allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a school bus that was northbound on Foldens Line.

The impact sent the school bus crashing into a transport truck that was southbound on Beachville Road.

The car's driver was extricated and taken to hospital with minor injuries, the school bus driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries while the transport truck driver was not hurt.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

As a result a 31-year-old London man has been charged with driving while impaired and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood.

His licence was immediately suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken to police is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.