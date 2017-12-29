

A London man has been charged with drug trafficking after officers allegedly caught him in the act in downtown London.

Members of the Community Foot Patrol Unit say a citizen approached the officers regarding an individual who was allegedly selling drugs in the area of Richmond Street and Dundas Street on Thursday, Dec. 28 at approximately 3 p.m.

The officers initiated an investigation and a male was placed under arrest.

Officials seized oxycodone tablets with a street value of $1,200 and a small amount of marijuana.

Rodney McKeaveny, 52, is charged under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act with one count of trafficking a Schedule I substance and one count of trafficking a Schedule II substance.