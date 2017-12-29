Featured
London man charged with drug trafficking in downtown bust
London police file photo. (CTV London)
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 10:59AM EST
A London man has been charged with drug trafficking after officers allegedly caught him in the act in downtown London.
Members of the Community Foot Patrol Unit say a citizen approached the officers regarding an individual who was allegedly selling drugs in the area of Richmond Street and Dundas Street on Thursday, Dec. 28 at approximately 3 p.m.
The officers initiated an investigation and a male was placed under arrest.
Officials seized oxycodone tablets with a street value of $1,200 and a small amount of marijuana.
Rodney McKeaveny, 52, is charged under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act with one count of trafficking a Schedule I substance and one count of trafficking a Schedule II substance.