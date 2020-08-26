LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing charges after allegedly spitting at another person.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, police were contacted after a man refused to leave a William Street address.

The suspect left, but eventually returned and officers observed him spit at the man who called police.

The victim was not hurt.

The suspect was arrested and officers found a pellet gun and a prohibited knife.

A 43 year old London man is charged with assault, fail to comply with release order and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

The accused was released and will appear in court on Nov. 18.