A London man is facing two counts of arson/disregard for human life following a fire on Margaret Street last fall.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2017, emergency crews were called to a residence for a fire.

No one was hurt but the blaze was thought to be suspicious in nature.

Damage was estimated at $20,000.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 22-year-old man.

He appeared in court on Thursday.