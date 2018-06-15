Featured
London man charged with arson following fire last fall
CTV London
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 11:28AM EDT
A London man is facing two counts of arson/disregard for human life following a fire on Margaret Street last fall.
Around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2017, emergency crews were called to a residence for a fire.
No one was hurt but the blaze was thought to be suspicious in nature.
Damage was estimated at $20,000.
On Wednesday, police arrested a 22-year-old man.
He appeared in court on Thursday.