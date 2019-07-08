

CTV London





A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the city's northeast two weeks ago.

London police were called to the area of McNay and Victoria streets for a reported sexual assault around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June23.

Police say a woman was walking her dog when she was approached from behind and followed, then touched inappropriately by a man she didn't know.

The woman was not injured.

On Friday, the London man was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Monday.