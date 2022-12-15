London man charged in Huron County crash

A London man is charged following a serious crash in Huron County on Wednesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Morrison Line at Kippen road, just north of Hensall.

The drivers and two passengers were treated at the scene by EMS with one passenger requiring air ambulance to London Health Sciences Centre with a head injury.

According to police, the driver of the SUV didn’t stop at a stop sign Kippen Road while they were driving southbound on Morrison Line — the eastbound pickup truck collided with the passenger-side of the SUV.

A 36-year-old man has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act.