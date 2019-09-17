Featured
London man charged in Dundas Street stabbing
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 4:40PM EDT
A 22-year-old London, Ont. man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing at a home on Dundas Street.
Officers responded to the scene for a reported stabbing around 2 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators say two men who were known to each other were involved in an argument that escalated.
A 30-year-old man was reportedly stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
London police say the suspect was arrested without incident and has been charged with aggravated assault.