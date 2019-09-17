A 22-year-old London, Ont. man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing at a home on Dundas Street.

Officers responded to the scene for a reported stabbing around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators say two men who were known to each other were involved in an argument that escalated.

A 30-year-old man was reportedly stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

London police say the suspect was arrested without incident and has been charged with aggravated assault.