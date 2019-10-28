LONDON, Ont. -- Police have charged a 20-year-old London man in connection with a double stabbing and attempted vehicle theft on Friday evening.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, break and enter with intent, theft of a motor vehicle and theft under $5,000.

Police say the man was arrested Saturday morning for breaching a recognizance order.

While the suspect was being transferred to the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Center, police say an officer was punched in the face and needed medical attention for minor injuries.

That has resulted in an additional charge of assaulting police.

The suspect was being held in custody and was scheduled for a court appearance on Monday.

Police are continuing their investigation.