Police have laid six charges against a 33-year-old London man who allegedly tried to pay others to make child pornography.

The London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating after receiving a report on Feb. 14 from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC).

The NCECC reported an individual was allegedly posting images of suspected child pornography through Skype.

Police say further investigation found the man was speaking with multiple women from another country, and during the conversations the women were being encouraged to "sexually assault young children and send the man photos in return for payment."

Last Friday, police executed a search warrant at a home in southeast London, seizing several electronic devices and arresting a 33-year-old man.

He has been charged with three counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography, importing/selling/distributing child pornography and two counts of telecommunication agreement to commit specific criminal offences with another under or believed to be under 16 years.

He is expected to appear in a London court Friday.