LONDON, ONT. -- London police have made an arrest after a teenage girl reported being sexually assaulted at a bus stop.

A 31 year old London man has now been arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police say the alleged incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on September 30.

The girl was approached by an unknown man at the bus stop near Hamilton road and Rectory Street.

The victim told police the man offered her a mask and then a ride home.

When she declined he reached out and touched her inappropriately.

"The safety and well-being of the residents of London is of paramount concern to our officers," said Detective Sergeant Sean Sussex, head of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

“We want to thank the citizens and area business owners who responded to our requests for information in this matter, which assisted tremendously with this investigation. This is a great example of the community working together with police to help solve a crime.”