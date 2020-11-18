LONDON, ONT. -- A 59-year-old London man is in custody following a pharmacy robbery Tuesday.

Police say a man entered the pharmacy at 1080 Adelaide St. N. around 2 p.m., locked the doors, pulled out a knife and demanded drugs.

Police were called and a suspect was arrested inside the store without incident.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is charged with armed robbery, two counts of forcible confinement and fail to comply with release order.

He will appear in court Wednesday.