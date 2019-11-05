Featured
London man charged charged after allegedly lunging at officer with knife
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 2:03PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Charges have been laid following incident that saw man Tasered after he allegedly lunged at an officer with a knife.
London police say the 43-year-old man is facing charges including; resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with recognizance.
The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday at an address on Beckworth Avenue.
Police had gone to the location to arrest a suspect on behalf of another police service.
The man reportedly lunged at an officer with a knife and the officer used a stun gun to subdue him.
Police say the man was arrested and checked by paramedics before being taken to the cells. A knife was recovered at the scene.
The officer was not injured.