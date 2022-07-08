London man charged after police seize more than $18K in drugs

London man charged after police seize more than $18K in drugs

A London, Ont. man is facing multiple charges after the execution of a search warrant on July 7, 2022 yielded more than $18,000 in illicit drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. (Source: London Police Service) A London, Ont. man is facing multiple charges after the execution of a search warrant on July 7, 2022 yielded more than $18,000 in illicit drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. (Source: London Police Service)

