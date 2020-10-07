LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged after allegedly driving into a variety store and a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m., a man got into an argument with a clerk inside Sak's Market Place on Rectory Street.

The man exited the store and allegedly drove his car into the front of the store.

Police say the suspect also struck a person in the parking lot, who sustained minor injuries.

The driver took off and police were contacted.

Police say the suspect returned to the store and assaulted the man who was struck in the parking lot.

The victim of the assault did not wish to pursue with charges.

Police charged a 37-year-old man with the following:

• Impaired operation of a conveyance;

• Fail to stop at scene of an accident; and

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Damage to the store is estimated to be roughly $30,000.

The suspect will appear in court Jan. 5.