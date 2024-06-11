London man charged after allegedly threatening security guards with fake gun

LONDON
    Police have charged an 18-year-old London man following an alleged altercation with security guards at a south end shopping centre, involving a replica gun.

    According to police, three guards approached two men with drugs on Wellington Road. They then entered a restricted area and allegedly pointed a gun and made death threats.

    Police were called and located the suspects. One of the males was released unconditionally, investigators say an imitation gun was found on the other person.

    The accused is charged with several offences including assault and uttering death threats.

    He will appear in court next month.

